The Nasarawa state government has offered the seven grazing reserves in the state to the federal government for its proposed ranching programme.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, the Secretary to the State Government announced the in a statement on Saturday in Lafia.

Abdullahi, said the state government has keyed into the federal government’s ranching initiative aimed at finding sustainable solution to the recurrent farmers and herdsmen crises in the country.

“Governor Umaru Al-Makura has approved the utilization of all the seven gazetted grazing reserves in the State, located at Awe, Keana, Doma, Assakio, Keana, Gitata and Kurudu for the purpose of the ranching programme in Nasarawa State.

“Consequently, the State Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning, affected Local Government Councils and communities where these grazing reserves are located are not only requested to note this development, but also to accord all the necessary support and cooperation for the successful implementation of the programme in the state,” he said.

He said that Nasarawa State completely supported the federal government’s initiative and willing to provide all the necessary support for the success of the ranching programme.

“We see this initiative as an important proactive step towards assuaging and finding a lasting solution to the age-old challenge of farmer-herder conflict,” Abdullahi added.