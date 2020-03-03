<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has said states in the North Central have no plan of toeing the path of their South-West counterparts in the creation of a regional security outfit to tackle insecurity.

The six states in the South-West had come together to form a joint security outfit, codenamed Operation Amotekun, for the security of the geopolitical zone.

But speaking in an interview, which will be published on Wednesday (tomorrow), Sule said governors of the North-Central states had met to consider the option of a joint security outfit like the South-West but they came to the conclusion that they would rather invest in community policing.





Answering a question on whether the North-Central states were considering something similar to the South-West’s Operation Amotekun, Sule said, “We had our own security summit where we invited all the six governors to Lafia and they all came. We had a very serious discussion about security concerns common to the zone. At that forum, we decided community policing is the best option for us in this zone and the community policing we are talking about begins from the ward level up to the state.

“We will involve youths, women and some of the vigilance groups that we have. We invited traditional rulers and all the major stakeholders to come together and identify their security risks and challenges and how do we address them. We will provide the resources to help them to make sure that communities are protected. So, that is why in the North-Central states, we adopted community policing as our best option for all the six states including Abuja. About the South-West, I don’t know the structure and I don’t know how it will operate. I am from Nasarawa, my worry is Nasarawa that is where I am concerned about.”