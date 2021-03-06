



The Nasarawa State Chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has begun enterpreneurship training for thier members for sustainable economic base after retirement.

Speaking at the commencement of the training on Saturday in Lafia, Dr Sabo Emmanuel, State NMA Chairman, said the initiative was aimed at securing better living conditions for their members.

The NMA Chairman said the leadership of the association under his watch has decided to train Doctors in animal husbandry, crop farming, food storage and processing, Information Communication Technology (ICT) among others in line with the diversification programme of government.

“This is an idea that we brought to the association to ensure the Doctors also take good care of their families considering that salaries can no longer meet their increasing demands in the midst of raising economic challenges.

“Even after their retirement from service, they can go on with their businesses to cater for their families,’” he added.





The NMA boss in the state added that the association would assist their members with finances to set up their businesses at end of the training.

While saying the programme that has over 60 Medical Doctors was just for their members in Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone, the Chairman said it would be replicated in Nasarawa North and Nasarawa West Senatorial Zones.

Dr Emmanuel also called on the Nasarawa State Government to establish entrepreneurship programme for civil servants.

On his part, Nicholas Aboki, Nasarawa State Head of Civil Service, commended the association for the initiative and promised to support them toward ensuring it succed.

He also said the government would study it with the view of replicating it for all civil servants in the state.

Similarly, Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, lauded the association for the initiative.

He said the programme if properly implemented would go s long way towards improving the living standard of Doctors in the state.