



Alhaji Aliyu Baba, the Gomo Babye of Gadabuke Development Area, Nasarawa State, has urged district and village heads in the area to initiate ideas that will promote peace in their domains.

Baba, a first class traditional ruler, made the appeal while coronating Mr Salisu Maikasuwa, as the new Village Head of Karmo community in Gadabuke Development Area of the state on Tuesday.

He said that promotion of peace by district and village heads would not only bring speedy development to their areas but would ensure permanent peace in their domains.

The monarch urged the new village head to carry every stakeholder and people of his domain along in order to achieve permanent peace in the area and the state at large.

“We expect you to embrace everybody, irrespective of their differences for the peaceful coexistence among the people in the interest of development.

“Peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any nation as no society or nation could achieve meaningful development without peace.

“It is in view of this that I want to call on district and village heads to promote peace in their domains.





“I am also calling on my subjects and Nigerians to embrace peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive, ” he said.

Baba also advocated the creation of more chiefdoms in Gade communities for the benefit of all citizenry.

He called on the people of the area to give the new village head maximum support to enable him to succeed.

The monarch commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the achievements recorded so far in office, while appealing to the state government to build a palace for the chiefdom.

On his part, the Spokesman of the Emirate Council, Salihu Ahmed, called for upgrade of 13 village heads of Gade communities.

The Overseer of Gadabuke Development Area, Halidu Liman-Sani, described the coronation of the new traditional ruler as an added advantage to the area, considering the role traditional rulers played in maintaining peace and unity in the society.

Responding, Maikasuwa thanked the monarch for the coronation.

He pledged to carry everyone along and to promote peace among the people of the area.