Alhaji Isa Abubakar Umar, the Emir of Awe in Nasarawa State, has advised his subjects to go for chiild birth spacing and family planning in order to reduce challenges related to child complication in the area.

The monarch gave this advised when media assignment team on family planning paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The emir said given spacing in birth is important considering burden and suffering both man and woman faced during pregnancy.





He explained that the sensitization the group carried to his domain was welcomed, adding that it would go a long way to put some knowledge in them “considering this critical time we are in this country.”

According to the emir, ” there are important policies of government that people need to know about it but such policies are not reaching to the people at the grassroot to benefit from it but your coming here will help us.