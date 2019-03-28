<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Education has ordered contractors handling the construction of primary schools projects across the state to stop work until their needs assessment was carried out.

Mr Daniel Ogazi, Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, gave the directive on Thursday at a meeting with the management of the State Universal Basic Education Board in Lafia.

He said that the meeting was held to find out from the SUBEB management what led to the abuses associated with the projects across the state.

Ogazi said that the committee had received several complaints on the handling of the project.

The committee chairman noted that the siting of the schools was done without the input of local education authorities and other relevant stakeholders.

“We summoned you not to witchhunt anybody but to make some necessary corrections regarding the award of contract for the construction of the primary schools’ project.

“We want the right things to be done, especially needs assessment, before the award of contracts for the school project.

“This will enhance equity, balance and will ensure equitable distribution of the school projects in order to improve on the standard of education in the state.

“It is in view of this that we order you to direct contractors to hold on on the construction, until needs assessment are done,” he said.