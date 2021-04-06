



Nasarawa State First Lady, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, has reaffirmed her resolve to fight all forms of violence against women.

Silifat Sule, stated this while playing host to a delegation from Adogi who were in her office on Tuesday, on a thank you visit

for sponsoring the medical treatment of an infant, Ruqayya, who was raped last year.

Recal that on May 27, 2020, a three-month-old baby, Ruqayya from Adogi, Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state was brutally raped by a 27 year old serial rapist, Ahmadu Yaro.

Yaro had since been nabbed by Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nasarawa state command.





Wife of the governor, who was overjoyed seeing Ruqayya looking healthy and playful after several surgical procedures at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) said knowing she could play a part in the survival of the toddler gives her a sense of fulfillment.

Silifat commended the role of security agencies in the fight against gender based violence and other forms of criminality, as she called for sustenance.

Earlier, father of Ruqayya said his joy knows no bound as the baby, had been declared perfectly well during the checkup conducted on her last month.

He then thanked God and the First Lady for saving the life Ruqayya, as he prayed God to guide, protect and give the Hajiya Silifat the courage to do more for humanity.