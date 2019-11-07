<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahmed Baba Yahaya, the Nasarawa State commissioner for Health on Wednesday noted that government hospitals in the state would not be consulting clinics under his watch.

The commissioner stated this during a handing over ceremony at the Ministry of Health in Lafia, the state capital.

He said ministry would do all it could to ensure that citizens get best health care service under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule in the state.

The commissioner noted that,” Our hospital would not be mere consulting clinics for patients in the state.

“We used to have free health services, why we don’t have it now, we used to have free maternity care before, why we don’t have it now? This government is willing to do it.

“We will work in harmony with all directors to get it correct so that government can have something to show to world, the work on health-related issue should not be jeopardized.

“We are going to get all heads of our agencies together because we would work in collaboration for us to get right,” he said.