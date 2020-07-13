



The Tiv community in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa state has called on the state governor, Abdullahi Sule to deploy more security personnel to curtail the frequent attacks on their people.

Spokesman for the community, Mr Emmanuel Ornguga Uwuan, made this appeal in Lafia, on Monday,

He claimed that the recent attacks on his people living in the border areas of Nasarawa and Benue states are carried out by suspected herdsmen.

Uwuan also claimed that his people are continuously matcheted in their farms by suspected Fulani herdsmen, adding that quite a number of the Tiv community settling in Kadarko are displaced, due to incessant attacks by the Fulani herders.





According to him, one Vincent Tor and Helen Usuwe were attacked on 5th of June, 2020 by Fulani herdsmen but they luckily escaped with machete wounds.

He also said that one Jacob Mbaume from Bature community was kidnapped on 6th April, 2020 and his corpse found close the Fulani settlement in that community three weeks later.

Uwuan lamented that his people are known to be zealous farmers but with the recent attacks, they are scared for their lives and cannot go back to their farms this farming season.

He appealed to security agencies to gear up and be stringent in carrying out their duties in the border villages to curtail the lawlessness going on in the border communities.