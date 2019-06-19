<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has sworn-in the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and four Special Advisers.

The occasion was held at the Conference Hall of the Government House in Lafia on Wednesday.

Those sworn-in include: Ahmed Aliyu Tijjani, SSG; Imam Zanwa, Special Adviser, Legal Matters and Samuel Egya, Special Adviser, Government House.

Others are John D. W. Mamman, Special Adviser, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Dr. Dominic Bako, Special Adviser, Finance.