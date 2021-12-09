Nasarawa governor submits list of 15 commissioner-nominees to state assembly

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday submitted a list of 15 commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced this after the House Leader Hon Umar Tanko Tunga read the Governor’s letter during the House proceedings in Lafia.

The Speaker urged the appointees to submit 25 copies of their Curriculum Vitae ( CV) to the House on or before Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

”They appointees are: Hon Yakubu Kwanta – Akwanga, Hon Yusuf Aliyu Turaki – Awe, Hajiya Aishatu Rufai Ibrahim – Awe, Hon. Salihu Enah – Doma, Prof. Umar Mika’il Gurku – Karu, Nuhu Ibrahim Oshafu – Keana, Engr. Idris Mohammed Idris – Keffi, Dr. Abdulkareem Kana – Kokona.

“Others are: Mohammed Tanimu Sarki – Lafia, Abimiku Hannatu Bala – Lafia, Hajiya Fatu Jemita Sabo – Nasarawa, Yakubu Mohammed Lawal – Nassarawa Eggon, Daniel Agyeno – Obi, Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya – Toto and Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa – Wamba.

Hon. Balarabe urged the appointees to appear for screening and possible confirmation on Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021.