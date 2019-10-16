<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule on Wednesday submitted 15 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced this after the Majority leader of the house, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) submitted the list of the nominees on behalf of Sule in the House in Lafia.

“The nominees are Ahmed Baba Yahaya, Toto LGA, Philip Dada, Karu LGA, Othman Bala Adam, Keffi LGA, Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, Kokona LGA, Obadiah Boyi, Akwanga LGA, Yusuf Aliyu Turaki, Awe LGA, Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga, Nassarawa Eggon LGA).

“Dogo Shammah, Wamba LGA, Prof.Otaki Allahnanah, Keana LGA, Haruna Ogbole Adamu, Obi LGA, Ibrahim Musa Ekye, Doma LGA, Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo, Nasarawa LGA, Abubakar Muhammed Imam, Lafia LGA, Hajiya

“Halima Ahmadu Jabiru, Lafia LGA and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu, Lafia LGA),” he said.

Balarabe directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their curriculum Vitae (CV) on or before Friday, October 18th.

“The House will commence their screening from Monday October 21st to Tuesday Oct. 22,” he added.

“Those that will appear for screening on Monday, Oct 21st are commissioner- nominees from Toto, Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba and Keana local government areas.

“Those that will appear for screening on Tuesday, Oct 22nd, are commissioner nominees from Obi, Doma, Nasarawa and the three nominees from Lafia Local government,” he said .