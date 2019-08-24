<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has signed about four hundred Certificates of Occupancy since assumption of office on May 29th.

The governor said this during a working visit to the Nasarawa Geographic Information System Office in Karu Local Government Area of the state, where he urged landowners in the state to acquire their title documents from the NAGIS in order to enable them access facilities from banks and other organisations.

While commending the efforts of the consultants and management of NAGIS for their commitment to providing needed data on all the landmass in the state, he appointed a nine-man management committee to take over from the consultants to study and know what it takes to run the system.

His said, “I call on you to cooperate with your consultants and see yourselves as opportuned to contribute your quota to the development of the state which is in dare need of development.

“I had already signed about four hundred CofOs in three months, I have spent in the office. I have also directed that CofOs for people of the state who are legal owners of lands be checked so as to allow the said landowners access facilities from different institutions and at the end engage in other businesses.”