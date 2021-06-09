The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has canvassed for support for local Industries in order to help them stay in business.

He said that infrastructure like roads, stable electricity, among others should be put in place by government at all levels in order to ensure that private businesses thrive.

Sule made this known while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja during his visit to Halibiz Industries, Idu Industrial area, Abuja.

He said the State government would partner with the firm as part of efforts aimed at reducing unemployment and boost the economy of the State.

Sule stated: “In a business like this, there are many ways to partner. First and foremost, he’s somebody we admire. We appreciate him for the wonderful thing he’s doing by providing employment to Nigerians. That is our pride. He is a pride of Nasarawa state.

“If you know how the company started, it even makes us more proud that we have someone like this from Nasarawa state, doing something like this.

The governor noted that his administration would do everything possible to ensure that the organisation sets up another facility in the state.





Sule added: “Before the company will grow and begin to make profit, he needs government support. The cost of production will be reduced if he has constant power supply, if he has good roads. That’s why most of the companies in India, most of the companies in China, are producing at a very low cost because the cost of energy is very little, their cost of labour is very little, and so many like that.”

He stressed that there were several ways of partnering with someone like this.

According to him, “government can actually be in the business, that is one way of partnering. Government can have the opportunity of sitting down with him to say we need additional facility like this in Nasarawa State and he will set up an additional facility (there). That is one way of partnering. There are at least 10 to 15 ways of partnering in a business like this.”

Earlier, the President of the firm, Mr. Adamu Aliyu, informed the governor that his organisation plans to establish one of the biggest storehouses that would serve as a gateway to Nasarawa, Benue and to the South-east part of the country.

Aliyu, therefore, urged the governor to partner with his company to see the reality of his initiatives which he said would provide jobs for several unemployed youths.