Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has reduced the number of existing ministries in the state to 13.

The governor made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The five ministries which were scrapped and merged with others are Special Education, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Housing and Urban Development, Community Development and Water Resources.

The new thirteen ministries are Education, Health, Land and Urban Development, Environment and Natural Resources, Youths and Sports Development, Justice, Finance and Economic Planning.

Others include Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Women and Social Development, Works, Housing and Transport, Agriculture and Water Resources, Trade Industries and Investment, and Information, Culture and Tourism.

According to the governor, the development was to ensure ministries are reduced into manageable size and avoid duplicity of roles.

He, however, maintained that government is working towards strengthening MDAs for effective service delivery and appealed for the support of stakeholders.