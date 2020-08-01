



The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has sympathized with the paramount ruler of Panda, the Ohimege Opanda, HRH Alh. Usman Abdullahi, and the people of the area over the recent attack by gunmen in Dausu, Umaisha Development Area of the state that killed five people with many houses burnt.

The Governor who spoke through the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, condemned the attack describing it as barbaric and inhuman where overnight people are sleeping only to be attacked, killed and their houses were burnt to ashes.

He assured Ohimege Opanda and his people of government readiness to give them adequate protection and continued to safeguard the lives and properties of the people of the state.





Governor Sule enjoined the people of the area to give maximum support to the security operatives deployed to the area and remain law abiding.

On his part, the Ohimege Opanda HRH Alh Usman Abdullahi thanked the Governor for his show of concern and passion he has for the state and his people.

He appreciated the efforts of the security agents in the area and urged them to redouble their efforts just as he reaffirmed his people readiness to give security agents all the needed support.

Ohimege Opanda revealed that between Ten Thirty and Eleven midnight of Monday 27th of July, 2020, the gunmen attached the people of Dausu killed five, burnt twelve houses and abducted fourteen persons.