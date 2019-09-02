<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has on Monday commissioned the training of 246 youths on compressed Bricks Making across the 13 Local Government Council

The Governor, who launched the training at Government House, Lafia, said the initiative is part of his administration’s revolutionary plans for youth empowerment through vocational and skills acquisition.

“I am delighted today on the occasion of flag-off of the Nasarawa state youth empowerment programme and commissioning of the compressed earth bricks making and laying project.

”The event is in consonance with our administration policies and programmes that are anchored on wealth creation, self-sufficient and economic viability through a mechanism of youth empowerment and self-sufficient “, he stated.

According to him, each participant would be given a counterpart tool to start something in that regard.

The Governor, while stressing on the importance of the project which accordingly said would boost the economics of the state as well as the eradicate poverty.

He then called on all ministries, department and cooperate individuals to patronise the youth, as he also enjoyed the youth to take advantage of the project to establish themselves so that others will also benefit from.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor, on Youth, Sport and Non-Governmental Organization, Yakubu Kwanta, thanked the Governor for the laudable initiative to strategically reposition the youth of the state to the status of being self-reliance.

Assured their readiness with the private company to engage the youth in rigorous training to acquire adequate skills.