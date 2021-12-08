Nasarawa governor flags off sales of fertilizer for 2022 dry season farming

As part of a commitment to boost Agriculture production in the state, Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State on Wednesday flagged off the sales of fertilizer for 2022 dry season farming in the state.

Speaking during the flagged off ceremony in Lafia the state capital the governor said the government procured the fertilizer in the market at the rate of N9,300 but would be sold to Farmers at a rate of seven thousand N7,000.

The governor informed that Nasarawa State is the highest cassava producing and the second yam producing state in the country.

He said this year the state government procured and distribute the fertilizer to Farmers in the State at the subsidized rate in order to boost the production of Agriculture in the state.

He explained that the government has given priority to Agriculture in order to ensure food security in the state.

”This administration has resolved to continue to show commitment in order to improve post-harvest and value chain management towards attaining sustainable food production in the state.

”The flag-off of 6000 metrics tone of fertilizer in furtherance of this administration commitment about agriculture sector,” he said.

He however warned the chairman of 13 local government areas in state and political stakeholders from diverting the products instead of beneficiaries.