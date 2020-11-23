Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has condemned the killing of the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Philip Shekwo, describing it as unfortunate.

Newsmen report that Shekwo was abducted by gunmen at about 11 p.m. on Saturday from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia, as confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe.

The lifeless body of the deceased was found some metres away from his residence on Sunday and had been deposited at the morgue at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

The governor, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, said that the killing of the APC chairman came with great shock and bewilderment.

“I am personally traumatised by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left myself, Mr Shekwo’s family members, the APC family and indeed, all well-meaning people shattered.





“My prayers and thoughts go to the family of the late Shekwo. He was a great husband, statesman, complete gentleman and loyal party man,” Sule said.

He assured the people of the state that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be arrested and brought to justice, as security agencies had begun investigations into the incident.

“This killing has further our resolve to deploy every resource to fight crime and criminality and secure our people and their property.

“I urge all to remain resilient, as we fight those who are bent on instilling fear in us and disrupt the pervading peace in our state.

“We will not allow them and the Almighty will never allow them,” he added.

Longe said that the police would not rest on their oars until the killers of the APC chieftain were found and brought to justice.