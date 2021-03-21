



The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has on Sunday tasked journalists to continue to be patriotic while carrying on their official duties with the purpose of ensuring peace, unity and development of the country.

The Governor made the call during a thanksgiving Church service to mark the 2021 press week by the Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in lafia, the state capital.

Sule, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, said the importance of journalists to the development of any society cannot be over-emphasise hence the need for them to continue to be patriotic.

The deputy governor said journalists can make or destroy the society, therefore, they cannot afford to be unpatriotic, because doing so would be at the detriment of the society.

Emmanuel Akabe, also on behalf of the government of the state commended journalists for partnering the government toward ensuring peaceful coexistence.





According to him,” Journalists in the state are doing very well by educating the public and keeping the government in check.

“So far, they usually critised the government where necessary and offer suggestions on how what was critised be carry-out,” the governor added.

On his part, Rev. Peter Aya in charge of the Church said every profession including journalism was created by God.

Rev. Peter said journalists are critical stakeholders in any society and without them the society will be in confusion.

The man of God however, said that journalists are vulnerable by the nature of their assignment and called on the government and the public to respect all media workers.

On her part, Mrs. Juliana Ofuku, Vice Chairman of NUJ in the state who led other members, said the occasion was to appreciate God for his guidance and protection to members in discharging thier duties over the years.