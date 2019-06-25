<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, has appointed former political editor of People’s Daily, Mallam Ali Abare, as his Special Assistant on Media.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed.

Until his appointment, Abare was the immediate past editor of an Abuja based online newspaper, the Peoples Journal.

A graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Jos, Abare was formerly Politics Editor and Senate Correspondent for the Peoples Daily.

He later transferred his services to the Sun newspaper when he served as Gombe State correspondent of the national daily.

Abare is also Nigeria’s correspondent for the Associated Reporters Abroad (ARA), a group of professional freelancers writing mostly for international news media. He is a member of the US based Muck Rack, with his articles severally published in USA Today, Washington Times among others.

He is married with children.