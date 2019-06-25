<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the appointment of 11 aides.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Aliyu Tijjani, the new appointees include two Senior Special Assistants, (SSA) three Special Assistants (SA) and six Personal Assistants (PA).

They are: Jibrin Egwa Nagambo, SSA Non-Governmental Organizations; Haruna Sani Haruna, SSA, Government Utilities; Lamino Ishaq Gambo, SA, Media; Ali Abare, SA, Media; Maryam Gajere, SA, ICT and Ibrahim Musa, PA, Special Duties.

Others are: Hamza Mamman Awe, PA, Social Media and Disabilities; Mohammed Jamilu Yakubu, PA, Power; Abubakar Yamani, PA, Student Matters; Hassan Musa, PA, Still Camera and Akilu Oboshi Rabiu, PA Film Editor/Photography.

The statement said the appointments are with immediate effect.