<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nasarawa State Ministry of Health has embarked on a sensitisation campaign to markets to educate traders, especially those selling food items on preventive measures against Lassa fever in the state.

Dr. Ibrahim Alhassan, Director of Public Health in the Ministry, told newsmen on Saturday at the Lafia Ultra-modern market that the campaign became necessary as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the disease in the state.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus and transmitted to humans through contact with foods or household items contaminated with rodents’ feces or urine.

Dr. Alhassan encouraged traders, especially those selling food items such as garlic, flour, fish, fruits, and others to ensure proper hygiene to guard against the virus.

He advised them to always cover food items properly to prevent rodent infestation both at home and in the markets.





“The essence of this campaign is to encourage the general public on the need to keep our environments clean, properly cover the food items to avoid contamination with rodents’ feces or urine.

He listed the symptoms of the disease to include headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, diarrhea, cough, and abdominal pain, while advised to promptly report such cases to the nearest health facility.

In separate interviews with some traders, Juliet Ejike, Florence Ikenerem, and Augustine Ugwu all appreciated the state Ministry of health for bringing such sensitization campaigns to the markets.

The traders promised to observe strictly personal and environmental hygiene in order to guard against Lassa fever.

Newsmen report that the state State Ministry of Health sensitization campaign team visited the Lafia Ultra Modern Market Kwandere, Lafia Neighbourhood Market and many other spots where food items were being sold.