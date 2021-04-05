



Alhaji Yusuf Mada, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Infrastructure, says the State Government is committed to the provision of infrastructure to improve the lives of the people.

Mada stated this on Monday in Nassarawa Eggon while playing host to All Progressives Congress (APC) Wakama Ward stakeholders in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The special adviser said the provision of infrastructure would also stimulate the state’s socio-economic activities, revenue base and the overall development of communities across the state.

He said that the giant strides achieved by Sule was geared towards bringing the much needed dividends of democracy to the door steps of residents.

“I want to commend you for the visit and to assure you of His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s readiness to carry all communities along in the scheme of things.

“The governor has done well and is still doing well in the provision of infrastructure to communities across the state.

“The provision of healthcare centres, schools and electricity, among other developmental strides in almost all sectors by Gov. Sule’s administration, is to improve on the standard of living of our people,” he said.





Mada called on the Eggon nation and other people of the state to continue to support Sule’s administration to succeed.

“I want to call on us to continue to support His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed.

“The citing of Police Mobile Training College at Ende Hills, construction of modern market in Nassarawa Eggon and many political appointments, among others, are benefits of this present government,” he said.

The special aide also urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations, for development to thrive.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Bala John, said that the visit was to identify with the special adviser and to give assurance of their readiness to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He, however, appealed for the provision of more infrastructure, contracts, employment as well as political appointments in order to give the people of the ward a sense of belonging and to improve on their standard of living.

Also speaking, Mr Monday Nanza, Dr Ismaila Adigizi Garba, Mr Christopher Auta, Mr Peter Angbashim and Mr Akolo David, among others, pledged their total loyalty and support to the government of the day.