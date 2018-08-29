The Nasarawa Government says it will provide adequate security in all the newly established markets across the state to ensure security of life and property.

Stephen Dogo, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperative, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lafia.

Dogo said that the state government had put in place security measures to forestall any break down of law and order in and around markets across the state.

He said shop owners should not to entertain fear of burglary, robbery and fire in and around the markets as police and fire service out posts and other security measures had been put in place.

Dogo said the current administration was giving due consideration to security of life and property of all the traders across the state.

He said: “Security of life and property is paramount to this administration, hence provision is being made to secure the life and property of traders in and around the markets across the state.

“Although, nobody prays for disasters, the state has built police and fire service out posts and also put in place other security measures to forestall security threat and disaster in the market.”

On the Neighbourhood Market in Lafia, the permanent secretary said it had been opened and appealed to shop owners who were yet to move in to do so.

According to him, the essence of building markets is to operate them, saying that it did nobody any good to allow the shops to lie fallow.

He said: “State Government has spent so much to build these markets; if they did not move in to use these facilities, the aim of building these markets will be defeated.”

NAN reports that some shop owners were seen putting finishing touches in preparation to moving into them.

Farouk Hassan, a tailor and shop owner, told NAN that he was happy to move into the Neighbourhood Market for business.

Samaila Ahmed, also a trader in the market, said he was grateful to the state government for building a befitting market with state of art security measures and comfort for the traders.

NAN reports that the Neighbourhood Market was built with modern facilities like pipe borne water, private transformer, toilets, police and fire service out posts, among others.