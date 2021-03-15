



Nasarawa State Government on Monday in Lafia challenged its Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability, (SFTAS), committee to ensure that the state qualified for World Bank grant this year.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, told the committee to develop a positive and result-oriented attitude to attain the objective.

He expressed regret that Nasarawa State was not able to get World Bank grants because it did not meet one of the Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) of the bank.

“You should address all deficiencies and close gaps needed to be filled; to be ahead of deadlines; going forward. You should take full advantage of the programme for the benefit of the state.





He sued for maximum cooperation and intellectual dexterity on the part of committee members to enable the state to get what it deserved and make it one of the three top economies in the country.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Finance, Mr Emmanuel Mamman-Alidzi, told Akabe that the meeting held to take stock of the committee’s activities.

He said it was held also to highlight vital areas in the Disbursement Linked Indicators that needed amendments to enable the state to get the World Bank grant for doing what was right.

Emmanuel-Alidzi expressed the resolve of the SFTAS team to intensify efforts to achieve the DLIs set targets.

He stressed the need for work synergy, updating of records and engagement of a consultant to check all documents and submissions of the state.