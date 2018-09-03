The Nasarawa State Government has employed 2,140 additional teachers to boost secondary education in the state.

Addressing the new teachers on Monday in Lafia, Gov. Umaru Al-Makura said their employment was to demonstrate the resolve of his administration to promoting education in the state.

According to him, the employed teachers are core professionals some of whom are possessing Bachelor’s degree in Education and others having National Certificate in Education (NCE), to teach in senior and junior secondary schools, respectively.

“This is a revolution in education in Nasarawa State as this is the first time in the history of the state for a large number of graduate and NCE holders vast in their fields to be so employed to teach in our schools.

“The implication is that our schools and colleges would now be better manned and the deficiencies in the quality of teachers and their number have been addressed.”

The governor said that his administration’s commitment to education was inclusive and all-embracing, noting that the State Government had recently established three special schools for physically-challenged children.

Al-Makura said that his administration had within the past three years employed over 5,000 youths under the government’s youth empowerment scheme as sanitary inspectors, traffic controllers and forest guards.

He said that the newly-employed teachers would be given their employment and posting letters next week to enable them to commence work at the resumption of schools.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Aliyu Tijjani, expressed gratitude to Al-Makura for giving the ministry permission to employ more teachers to fill vacancies occasioned by deaths, retirements and transfer of services.

Tijjani directed principals and area inspectorates in the state to scale up supervision toward ensuring that the teachers performed optimally.

Mr. Tanko Mahmoud, who spoke on behalf of the teachers, thanked the governor for the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of education in the state.

He said that some of them graduated many years ago without jobs, pledging that they would justify the confidence reposed in them.