Nasarawa state government has donated N500,000 each to the families of three police officers killed during the communal crisis between Agatu and Fulani on June 3, at Loko village in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Yahaya Bello, who presented the cash donation to the families of the slain officers, eulogized them for their gallantry and paying the ultimate price for peace to reign in the troubled community.

Bello gave the names of the slain officers as ASP Austine Inedu, Ins. Audu Danjuma and Sgt. Raphael Toja.

He lauded the state government for the gesture and assured the families of the deceased that the police authority would do the needful in terms of their entitlements.

Mr. Yahaya Audu, elder brother of one of the slain officers, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the demise of his brother had been too unbearable for the family, especially his wife and son.

“Late Inspector Audu was my younger brother, second to the last in the family, our mother is still alive and his wife and son are here with me.

“His death is still like a dream to us but we have to come to terms with the painful reality,” he said.

He thanked the state government for the financial assistance, saying it would go a long way for the upkeep of deceased son.