<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa State Government has directed shop owners in all modern markets across the state to move into shops allocated to them on or before Nov.1 or risk revocation.

The Director General, Nasarawa State Markets Bureau, Alh. Abdullahi Zubairu, gave the directive while addressing newsmen on Monday in Lafia.

Zubairu said the directive became necessary considering the huge amount of resources the state government expended in building the markets across the state.

“Having considered the importance of buying and selling and its benefit to the business owners and economic development of the state, the state government embarked on building these markets.

“Sadly, most of these markets are underutilized with shops are lying fallow; government has spent so much resources on these markets, we can’t afford to allow business owners to lock up their shops allocated to them any longer,” he said.

He warned that if the shop owners failed to comply with the directive to occupy their shops before the given date, the bureau would revoke their allocations.

Zubairu warned road side traders to desist from displaying their wares on the road, adding that such acts was responsible for road congestion in the state especially Masaka and Mararaba axis of Karu Local Government Area.

“It is very wrong to display goods either on the road or walk way, we are advising traders to desist from such acts, because it can lead to road congestion and possible road accident,” he said.

He called on traditional rulers in the state to prevail on their subjects especially business owners on the need to occupy their shops.