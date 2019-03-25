<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasarawa State Government has urged its students in various institutions to be good ambassadors of the state by shunning all negative acts capable of affecting their future.

Mr Clement Uhembe, the State Commissioner for Higher Education, gave the advice on Monday while monitoring the election to the national body of Nasarawa State Students Association (NASSA) in Keffi.

Uhembe, who was represented by the Ministry’s Director of Students Affairs, Mr Yerima Zanyu, assured the students of the state government’s continued commitment to their welfare in order to improve their lives.

The commissioner tasked the students to be peaceful and love one another at all times.

He also urged the students to refrain from drug abuse, cultism and other social vices in the interest of their education and for the overall development of the country.

He said that drug abuse, cultism, examination malpractices and other social vices had affected the education sector negatively, hence the need for the students to shun all negative acts.

Ehembe told the students that they must work harder and avoid other things that would affect their education negatively for them to excel in their academic pursuit,

The commissioner expressed happiness with the maturity exhibited by the students throughout the electioneering period.

He called on the students to be supportive of the government at all times to take the state to a greater height.

The commissioner said that the state government was committed to providing an enabling environment to improve the standard of education in the state and country at large.

In his post-election speech, Mr Farouk Tanko Tunga, who was elected as president, expressed appreciation to the students for the confidence reposed on them.

He promised to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Other elected officials of the association include Ezekiel Esson, Saidu Aliyu, Iyakwari Favour as Vice President, Financial Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Others are: Over Samuel, Aboki Solomon, Yakubu Akolo, Ibrahim Ali, Mustapha Umar as PRO, Assistant Secretary, Auditor, Director of Social and Director of Welfare, respectively.