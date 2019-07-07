<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nasarawa State Government has advised graduating Senior Secondary school students to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they found themselves.

The government enjouned them to shun bad friends and other negative tendencies while at home in the interest of peace and development.

Alhaji Abdullahi Agwai, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, gave the advice on Saturday during the graduation ceremony of Senior Secondary Students (SSS) three students of Government Science Secondary School, Nassarawa Eggon.

Agwai, who was represented by the Chief Inspector of Education (CIE) Nassarawa Eggon Area Inspectorate office , Mr Mohammed Musa, said that they should continue to read their books and help their parents while waiting for admission to higher institutions.

He restated the state government continued commitment to provide qualitative and sound education to the people of the state.

The Pprmanent secretary said that the importance of education to societal development cannot be overemphasised, hence the need for its commitment in that direction.

“The state government had built and renovated many schools with facilities across the state in order to create an enabling environment for teaching and learning.

“This is because education is the best legacy government would leave for its citizenry.

“It is in view of this that I want to restate the continued commitment of the state government to provide quality education to the people of the state.”

Agwai urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school and the state at large,

He also urged teachers to continue to be up and doing while discharging their duties in order to impact positive knowledge on the students.

The permanent secretary further called on parents to take the education of their children with seriousness, saying that proper upbringing of children should be the topmost priority of parents in the country.

Mr Sunday Ali, the Chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, lauded the principal and staff of the school for impacting sound knowledge on their children.

He assured of the association’s commitment to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the school.

Earlier, Mr Christopher Ogiri, the Principal of the school, commended the state government for giving adequate attention to the education sector and called for its sustenance.

He said that the school has impacted sound knowledge on the students, while calling on the students to be good ambassadors wherever they found themselves.

Newsmen reports that different prizes were presented to the outgoing SSS three students who distinguished themselves as well as those that held school positions.