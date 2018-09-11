Security personnel have diverted the road leading to Monaco Gas Filling Station which went up in flames on Monday in Lafia to avoid another disaster.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, who visited the scene on Tuesday, observed that personnel from various security agencies were on ground to control traffic on the road.

NAN reports that the State Fire Service, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Emergency Management Agency were at the scene.

Akwanga/Jos road was sealed from the Secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party to Lafia Township Stadium.

All vehicles coming from the East, Makurdi, Jos, Akwanga, Abuja were diverted from the main road through Government House via Bukan-Sidi.

Mr Dogara Dalhatu, the Chief Fire Officer of the state fire service, said the situation was under control.

He said that the road was diverted to ensure that the scene was “very safe before it is reopened’’.

Ms Deborah Dangara, the Public Relations Officer of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia, confirmed that some of the casualties were transferred to National Hospital, Abuja.

Dangara said that those who were seriously injured were the once transferred for proper medical attention due to inadequate facilities to attend to all of them in the state.