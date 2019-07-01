<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa State government has said that it is fully in support of the Federal Government initiative to establish Ruga settlements in the state.

The government said the move would solve the perennial Fulani herders and farmers clashes across the 13 Local Government Areas and 18 development councils of the state.

Mr. Yakubu Lamai, the Director-General Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, made the statement in an exclusive interview with newsmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Monday.

According to him, the Nasarawa state government had been deeply concerned about how it could ultimately tackle the persistent Fulani herders and farmers clashes across the state.

His said, “Nasarawa state will support any move by the federal government that will assuage Fulani herders and farmers crises in the state. That will bring peace and harmony between both of them and the citizens of the state and country at large.”

Lamai maintained that in Nasarawa State, the approach had always been enlightenment to the issue of Fulani herders and farmers clashes.

He added that the state government would surely comply with the Federal Government initiative to bring to an end the continuous crises between farmers and herders in the state.