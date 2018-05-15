Some farmers in Nasarawa state have appealed to the federal and state governments to ensure timely distribution of fertilisers and other farm inputs to boost food production in the country.

The farmers made the call on Tuesday in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in their respective communities in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

They said that the prompt supply of fertilisers and other farm inputs to farmers would boost food production and strengthen efforts to fight hunger, poverty and youth restiveness.

They also said this would help to increase the revenue of the state and the country at large.

Mr John Andrew, a farmer in Keffi, said that farmers would get a bumper harvest in the 2018 farming season if the government supplied them with fertilisers and other inputs at subsidised rates.

“Most of the farmers cannot afford the market prices of fertilisers and other farm inputs.

“That is why I am appealing to the federal and state governments to supply us with fertilisers and other farm inputs at subsidised rates in order to boost food production.’’

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Tanko Al-Makura for giving due attention to the agricultural sector and called for its sustenance.

Another farmer, Malam Yakubu Abdu, also appealed to the government to supply farmers with fertilisers, chemicals and other farm inputs in order to boost agricultural production and the socio-economic development of the state.

“We, the farmers, need fertilisers, chemicals and other farm inputs in order to have a bumper harvest in 2018 and beyond.

“We are also calling on the state government to ensure the timely distribution of fertilisers and other farm inputs in order to ensure food sufficiency and fight poverty, while boosting the revenue base of the state,” he said.

Mrs Victoria Ezekiel, another farmer, said: “We applaud the Federal Government for its Agricultural Transformation Agenda, which is aimed at ensuring food sufficiency and tackling poverty as well as unemployment in the country.

“But we can only achieve food sufficiency and generate employment for our youths through agriculture if government provides us with farm inputs.

“This is because no society can live comfortably survive without agriculture.

“Agriculture is the major source of livelihood for every family or nation and, therefore, its importance cannot be overemphasised.

“There is the need for the government to continue to give serious attention to the sector,’’ she added.