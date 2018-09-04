Nasarawa State Government says it has constructed a 2,000 capacity boarding secondary in Lafia, the state capital, which it donated to the Nigeria Police Force.

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura disclosed this on Monday in Lafia at the occasion of the formal presentation of the 2,140 secondary school teachers employed by the state government.

He said that the donation of the school was in line with the support to the Police and collaboration between them.

“We have built a full-fledged 2,000-capacity boarding secondary school behind the Emir’s palace in Lafia and donated to the Police.

“It has dormitories, classrooms, offices and all the paraphernalia of a modern secondary school.

“I am in touch with the Police and hopefully, the school will become operational this school season and our children in Nasarawa State would start benefitting from admission,” Al-Makura said.

The governor congratulated the newly employed teachers and said that engagement was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment toward promoting the standard of education in the state.

According to him, the employed teachers are core professionals with Bachelors degree in Education and National Certificate in Education (NCE) holders qualified to teach in senior and junior secondary schools respectively.

“This is a revolution in education in the state as this is the first time in the history of the state for a large number of graduates and NCE holders vast in their fields to be employed to teach in our schools.

“The implication is that our schools and colleges would now be better manned and the deficiencies in the quality of teachers and their number have been addressed,” Al-Makura said.