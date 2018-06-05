Chairman of Kokona Local Government Council Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Saidu Kurki, has warned the Deputy Chairman and 11 Councillors to shun corruption and other sharp practices.

Kurki issued the warning while inaugurating the newly elected council members on Tuesday in Garaku, the local government headquarters.

The state’s Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) conducted the Local Government election on May 26.

Kurki advised them to be transparent and accountable in discharging their duties at all times in the interest of peace and development of the area.

He said the call for transparency became imperative in order to ensure prudent management of resources to better the lives of the people of the area.

While soliciting for the support of the people to enable him and his management team succeed, the council boss promised to operate a transparent, honest and open door administration.

“I want to call on you all to be prudent, transparent and accountable in the discharge of your duties in order to justify the confidence of your people that have elected you.

“Transparency and accountability should be your watch words because corruption and injustice, among others ills, have affected our lives and the socio-economic development of the country negatively.

“Both the Executive and the Legislature need to work together as a team for the progress and development of this area,” he said.

Kurki also assured the people of his readiness to initiate good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on their lives.

He commended Gov. Tanko Al-Makura for creating an enabling environment for the conduct of the council poll.

The chairman enjoined the people of the area to be law abiding and live in peace irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the deputy chairman, Mr Ahmed Musa, promised to discharge their duties with the fear of God.

Musa also promised to abide by the oath of office and to carry everybody along while discharging their duties in the interest of peace and for the development of the state.