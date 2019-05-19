<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa State Governor-elect, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has said that only competent politicians will be appointed into his cabinet.

He told newsmen in Lafia that, “I want to hit the ground running and the best way to do it, is to appoint competent people whether politicians or not, to move Nasarawa state to the next level of development given its vast natural and human resources.”

According to him, governance is all about giving priority to those who are able to deliver the assignment given to them and not just those within the corridors of power.

Engineer Abdullahi Sule said he is willing to continue with the good legacies of the outgoing administration of Governor Umaru Al-Makura in developing the farmers in the state from subsistence to commercial ventures through the introduction of modern farming techniques.

The incoming governor said he wants to prioritise human development given the number of able youth in the state who should be self-employed and even be employers of labour.

He therefore called on the people to abide by the law in all their activities for even development across the state and to woo investors from within and outside Nigeria.