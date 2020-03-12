<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Residents of Awe in Nasarawa State have described the presence of the dethroned q, as a blessing, saying that it has brought the community into the limelight.

Some of them appealed to the former Central Bank Governor not to leave the Awe community, assuring him of their cooperation.

They said Sanusi’s presence in the community has boosted its security and popularity.

A cross-section of those interviewed by newsmen, on Thursday in Awe, headquarters of Awe Local Government Area, said that they were happy to host Sanusi.

One of them, Hajiya Fatima Kande, said the community would do everything to make Sanusi’s stay memorable.

Kande said members of the community would appreciate Sanusi’s permanent stay with them.

“The people of Awe are peace-loving people and we like receiving visitors from every part of Nigeria. We are hospitable people.

“We will do everything possible within our power to make the deposed emir’s stay memorable. We hope that one day he would decide to stay with us on his own forever,” Kande said.

Sanusi who was disposed by the Kano State Government on Monday, was initially banished to Loko before he was moved to Awe all in Nasarawa state on Tuesday.





A resident, Malam Dauda Muhammad-Awa, said that although he was initially shocked by the sad news of the emir’s removal, he considered himself lucky living in the same community with him.

“We were saddened by the news of his dethronement, but we consider ourselves lucky hosting him.

“His coming is a blessing to the community,” he said.

Muhammad-Awa said since the arrival of Sanusi, people have been visiting from all parts of the country to see him.

“People have been visiting from different parts of the country trying to see him, although they were prevented by security agents guarding him.

“Awe is in the news on a daily basis because of the banishment of the emir to the town,” he said.

Another resident, Malam Dauda Ibrahim, corroborated Muhammad-Awa’s claim, saying that the presence of the deposed emir has improved security in the town.

“We have been witnessing enhanced security in the town since the arrival of Sanusi, we thank God for that.

“I want to appeal to the State Government to explore the possibility of improving the road network and other infrastructure in the town,” Ibrahim said.