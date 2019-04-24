<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasarawa State Task Team for School-Based Management Committee on Tuesday solicited the support of the new Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, and other stakeholders, toward improving the quality of education in the state.

Mr Abdul Sale, the Chairman of the Committee, presented that request when he led other members of the team on an advocacy visit to Bage’s palace in Lafia.

The Chairman appealed to all relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the committee, saying that the Federal Government established the team to improve teaching and learning in primary and post schools across the country.

“The aim of this committee is to upgrade the standard of education. It is in that regard that we are here to seek for your royal father support and cooperation to achieve the desired result.”

Earlier, Yusuf Sadiq, Director, Social Mobilisation, in the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), had said that the Federal Government, through the committee, would support any self-help project aimed at improving the standard of education in the society.

Responding, Bage hailed the Federal Government for establishing the committee, and urged its members to work hard toward improving the standard of education in the country.

Bage, who was represented by Mr Abubakar Waikili, the Magaji of Lafia, assured the committee of his Emirate’s full support toward achieving the desired result.