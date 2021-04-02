



Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has reiterated his administration’s commitment to sports development in order to positively engage youths in the state.

Sule stated this when he hosted members of National Super Bike Clubs’ Association of Nigeria who paid him a courtesy call in his office, on Friday in Lafia.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Othman Bala-Adam, thanked members of the association for the visit, assuring them of a fruitful stay in the state.

“My administration remains committed to harnessing youths’ sporting potentials and tackling restiveness in the state.

“I appreciate your decision to choose Lafia for your maiden Super Bikes Clubs competition and assure you of my support.





“This is a timely initiative and a call for investment in others sporting areas,” he said.

The governor expressed confidence that with the blueprint on diversification of sports, the state would soon be a sporting hub and attract investments across the country.

President of the association, Gomes Adebowale, expressed appreciation to the governor for hosting the association and allowing it to host the competition in the state.

“Nasarawa has lots of sporting potentials, as the governor has recorded monumental strides in sports development.

“We decided to orgainse the competition in the state to create awareness and promote sports generally,” he said.

Newsmen report that the competition will hold on April 3.