



The Nasarawa state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Dogo Shammah, has charged journalists in the state to be objective and professional in their reportage.

The Commissioner made the charge while receiving the newly sworn in officials of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Nasarawa state Council who paid him a courtesy call on Monday.

He assured the journalists of the government’s readiness to work side by side journalists in the state.

“I want to be pointblank to say that the governor of Nasarawa state is a press friendly personality. He loves the press and values the importance and contributions of the press towards the development of the state” he stated.

According to him, being a practicing journalist in the state, his appointment as the Commissioner for information by governor Abdullahi Sule is a gesture that suggests that the Sule- led administration is ready to carry journalists along.





“I therefore solicit for your support in your reportage to ensure we all work as a team to support the government of the day. On our part, we promise to work with the leadership of the NUJ to ensure they succeed,” he assured.

The Commissioner called on the officials to carry everyone along.

“I want you to carry everyone along particularly those that contested with you and form a formidable force to champion the cute of journalism in Nasarawa state,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of NUJ, Nasarawa state Council, Salihu Mohammed Alkali assured him that under his leadership, journalists will continue to be objective and constructive in their criticism.

“We are known to challenge the government but under my watch, we will always be constructive in our challenge,” he said.

He thanked the commissioner for the warm reception and the support rendered during the NUJ election.