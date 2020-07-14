



Dr Dominic Bako, Director-General, Nasarawa State Bureau of Public Procurement, has charged ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to ensure transparency and accountability in their financial transactions for development to thrive in the state.

Bako, who gave the advice in Lafia on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen, said that if MDAs could ensure transparency and accountability in their spending, it would go a long way in ensuring speedy development across the state.

“I want to commend Gov. Abdullahi Sule in his bid to ensure that activities of government are done in line with due process.

“This bureau was established to ensure transparency and accountability in the running of governance.

“It is in view of this that I am calling on all MDAs to always justify their spending, as it will no longer going to be business as usual.





“I will ensure accountability and transparency in government’s procurement process, in the interest of peace and development,” he said.

Bako also said that it would no longer be business as usual in the award of contracts and purchase of government property, in line with the mandate of the bureau.

“We will ensure that government spending follows financial guidelines and that the purchase of government property also follows due process.

He appreciated members of the state House of Assembly for passing the bill for the establishment of the bureau, considering its importance to societal development.

The director-general solicited for the support of all relevant stakeholders and other people to enable him succeed in taking the state to the next level of development.