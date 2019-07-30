<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has said that it will sanction any local government chairman that undermined its powers and refused to pay June salary as directed by the house.

Chairman of the house committee investigating nonpayment of June local government salary and unnecessary deductions, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammed Alkali (APC) Lafia North stated this when the committee met with Overseers of Development Areas in the state at the assembly complex on Tuesday.

He expressed dismay that despite the promise made by the LG chairmen during their meeting to pay salary, many local government staff are yet to receive their payment describing it as unfortunate.

“As we speak many staff of the local government are yet to get their salary, it is at this premise that I urged you not to keep any relevant information to yourself be open and this will help all of us in sorting and finding lasting solutions to the problems at hand”

”Honestly, this house will not take it kindly with anyone who undermined its powers because what we are doing is constitutional and we will not hesitate to suspend any chairman who undermines our powers ” he reacted.

He sued for cooperation and understanding from the overseas of development areas on useful information that will help the committee achieve its aims and objectives.

On his part, the overseer Lafia East Development Area Shuaibu Zanwa Buba who spoke on behalf of the others appreciated the committee for its effort to intervene and address local government problems in the state and promised to give them the maximum support.