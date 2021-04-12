



The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Monday, said there’s no plan by the lawmakers to impeach the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

The House called on members of the public to disregard the impeachment rumour circulating on social media, even as they gave a vote of confidence on the speaker for his leadership qualities.

The Majority leader of the House, Hon Umar Tanko Tunga (APC Awe North) gave the vote of confidence while speaking with newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.

According to Tunga, the news circulating on social media captioned ” Tension in Nasarawa over plan to impeach Nasarawa State House of Assembly speaker” is a devilish work bent on distracting the development, obstructing progress and causing confusion in the minds of the good people of Nasarawa State, particularly this assembly.

” There is a piece in the social media authored by one Abdullah Mohammed that Nasarawa State is in tension, as members are planning to impeach the Speaker, the reason best known to the writer and his devilish act or pay masters.

“Ordinarily, we will not have joined issues or give the writer unnecessary attention but for avoidance of doubt and to clear the doubting minds of the public that this House is united, peaceful and we are solidly behind our Speaker, Rt.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.





” This House is 100 per cent in support of the leadership of the speaker and can not think of impeaching him at this material time.

” The report of the impeachment is not true. The writer is jealous of the success of our speaker and the House achievements.

” The speaker is providing an inclusive, purposeful and qualitative leadership, hence the need of our collective resolve to pass a vote of confidence on his leadership qualities,” he said.

According to Tunga, the House is one of the most peaceful assembly in the country and has recorded the passage of many resolutions and bills that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Tunga added that peace being enjoyed in the House was as a result of the speaker’s purposeful leadership and all the lawmakers have unanimously declared their full support for him.

” There is a cordial relationship between us as lawmakers, with the executive and the other arm of government and this is due to the excellent leadership being provided by the speaker.

The majority leader assured the speaker of members’ continued readiness to give him all the necessary support to succeed and enjoined him to sustain the spirit of his leadership.

In his remark, Minority leader of the house Hon. Danladi Jatau (PDP Kokona West) described it as the big lie of the year.

According to Jatau, the 23 members have unanimously endorsed the vote of confidence on the Speaker Rt.Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, as he prayed to God to expose all persons planning evil against the house.