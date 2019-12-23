<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of Nasarawa State House of Assembly have passed 2020 appropriation bill of N108.4billon into law, 19 days after the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, submitted the proposal to them.

Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the 2020 budget into law after the House Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga, moved a motion for the passage of the bill.

The speaker said that the passage of the bill would allow the state government complete ongoing projects and execute new ones for the progress and development of the state.

According to him, the bill is “for the services of Nasarawa State government for the period of 12 months commencing from 1st January, 2020 and ending on 31st December 2020 has been read for the third time and passed into law, ” he said.

He further said the capital expenditure stands at N49,774, 676,004 while the recurrent expenditure stands at N58,670,129,710.

The speaker also disclosed that the House jerked up the budget by over N7billion to take care of some critical areas in the interest of development.

Balarabe-Abdullahi urged MDAs to adhere strictly to the budget provision if finally assented to by the governor.

Earlier, Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), the majority leader of the House while moving a motion for the passage of the budget into law urged his colleague to support his motion considering the importance of budget to societal development.

Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West), seconded the majority leader’s motion for the passage of the budget into law.

The House unanimously passed the budget into law

The House also passed into law a bill prohibiting kidnapping and other related offences.

The House further passed into law a bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State Fiscal Responsibility Commission Law 2013.

It would be recalled that on Dec.4, 2019, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State presented the 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion only to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.