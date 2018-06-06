Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Balarabe Abdullahi, said, the Assembly has in the last one year passed 11 bills into law and 16 resolutions.

He also called on the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) not to undermine the House committee work during oversight functions.

The Speaker stated this, on Wednesday, at the floor of the Assembly during the plenary to mark the end of the third session of the fifth Assembly, in Lafia.

According to him, for the avoidance of doubt, the assembly will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any MDA that attempts to undermine the work of any committee of the House.

“Hon. Members, let me say, without any equivocation that this assembly has, in all intent and purposes, acquitted itself creditably. In fact within the past twelve months, Hon. Members have executed several projects and programmes across their constituencies.

“This range from construction of boreholes, building of classrooms and offering of scholarships to indigent members of the public.

“Let me report that during the legislative year, the House passed a total of 11 bills into law and 16 resolutions. These include 2017 Supplementary Bill, 2018 Appropriation bill, A bill for a law to amend the re-definition of Erroh Chiefdom law 2016.

“A bill for a law to amend the Area Court law 1968, A bill for a law to amend the Local Government Election law 2003, a bill for the establishment of Nasarawa State disability rights commission among others,” he said

Ibrahim Abdullahi called on government ministries, departments and agencies to take all the necessary steps to ensure the full implementation of the laws for the benefits of the people of the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the cordial working relationship

existing between the House and other arms of government and called for its sustenance.