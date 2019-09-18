<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Tuesday nullified the purported creation of additional village and district areas in the state.

Speaker of the House Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, revealed this on the floor of the house, raising a matter of public interest in Lafia.

He also called on the state government to set up an investigative panel to carry out an investigation on the matter with a view to unravel those involved in this criminal act and punitive measures should be taken against them, for the interest of peace in the state.

“It is very sad that somebody will just sit in the comfort of his office to come up with this document. I have agreed with your various contributions that this document is criminal and unacceptable and should be condemned.

”It is in view of this that our resolutions is to the effect that first, “The purported Gazette creating additional district and village areas in Nasarawa State stands nullified.

Balarabe-Abdullahi therefore, urged the people of the state, especially communities to disregard the purported gazette in circulation for the creation of additional districts in Nasarawa State.

Adding that the purported gazette should be retrieved from circulation and no value should be attached to such document henceforth.

”If the Executive arm of government is desirous of creating more district areas and in doing so, there should be fairness and justice in their action.

It was reported that the alleged gazetted document for the creation of additional Districts and village areas in Nasarawa state was signed into law in May, 2019.