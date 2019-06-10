<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The sixth Nasarawa State House of Assembly has re-elected Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya constituency) as Speaker.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the fifth Assembly, emerged unopposed on Monday, during the inauguration of the sixth Assembly in Lafia.

He was sworn in by the Clerk of the State Assembly, Mr Ego Maikeffi Abashe.

Newsmen report that Mr Nehemiah Dandaura (APC/Akwanga North) emerged as Deputy Speaker.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku (APC-Udege/Loko) nominated Balarabe-Abdullahi for the position of Speaker and was seconded by Alhaji Aliyu Dogara (APC-Wamba).

Okpoku said the nomination of Balarabe-Abdullahi was based on his leadership qualities and track record.

Alhaji Mohammed Muluku (APC/Nassarawa Eggon East) nominated Nathaniel Dandaura for the position of deputy speaker.

Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West) seconded the nomination of Dandaura for deputy speaker.

The House unanimously elected Balarabe-Abdullahi and Dandaura as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the assembly.

The speaker in his acceptance speech, appreciated his colleagues for the rare privilege to serve them again.

He said “I accept my nomination and election as speaker of the sixth Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

“I consider my nomination as an affirmation of my leadership in the fifth assembly.

“It was anchored on teamwork, sincerity, transparency, respect for one another and indeed the fear of God.”

He promised to enhance working relationship with members, saying the sixth Assembly would consolidate on the gains of the previous assembly for the benefit of the people of the state.