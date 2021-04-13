



Nasarawa State House of Assembly has denied knowledge of any plan to impeach its speaker, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

In a demonstration of faith on the speaker, the assembly has passed a vote of confidence on him citing his leadership qualities.

The majority leader of the House, Umar Tanko Tunga (APC Awe North), denied the impeachment plan and gave the vote of confidence while speaking with newsmen in Lafia.

He said the accolade is coming for the speaker because of fake news circulating on the social media titled “Tension in Nasarawa over plan to impeach Nasarawa State House of Assembly speaker.”

Tunga urged the people of the state and Nigeria at large to disregard the news in its entirety and described it as “fake news”.

According to him, the House is one of the most peaceful Assemblies in the country and has recorded the passage of many resolutions and bills that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

“There is a circulation of devil doing his devilish work to distract development or to obstruct progress and cause confusion in the minds of the good people of Nasarawa State, particularly this Assembly.





“There is a piece in the social media authored by one Abdullah Mohammed that Nasarawa State is in tension, as members are planning to impeach the speaker, the reason best known to the writer and his devilish act or pay masters.

“Ordinarily, we will not have join issues or give the writer unnecessary attention but for avoidance of doubt and clear the doubting minds of the public that this House is united, peaceful and we are solidly behind our Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

“This House is 100 per cent in support of the leadership of the speaker and cannot think of impeaching him at this material time.

“The report of the impeachment is not true. The writer is jealous of the success of our speaker and the House achievements.

“The speaker is providing an inclusive, purposeful and qualitative leadership, hence our collective resolve to pass a vote of confidence on his leadership qualities,” he said.

On his part, the minority leader of the House, Hon. Danladi Jatau (PDP Kokona West) described it as the big lie of the year.