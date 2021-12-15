Nasarawa Assembly confirms professor, 14 others as cabinets members

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), has on Wednesday screened and confirmed Prof. Umar Mika’il Gurku, and 14 other commissioner-nominees sent to the Assembly by Governor, Abdullahi Sule as members State executive council.

Announcing the confirmation Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House said the commissioner nominees were confirmed after being screened during the House proceedings at the Assembly complex in Lafia.

The speaker urged the commissioner nominees to live above board while discharging their official duties while in office.

”Those confirmed are Hon Yakubu Kwanta -Akwanga, Hon Yusuf Aliyu Turaki- Awe, Hajiya Aishatu Rufai Ibrahim- Awe, Hon. Salihu Enah- Doma, Prof. Umar Mika’il Gurku – Karu, Nuhu Ibrahim Oshafu-Keana.

”Engr. Idris Mohammed Idris- Keffi, Mohammed Tanimu Sarki – Lafia, Abimiku Hannatu Bala – Lafia, Hajiya Fatu Jemita Sabo – Nasarawa, Yakubu Mohammed Lawal- Nassarawa Eggon, Daniel Agyeno – Obi, Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya – Toto and Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa – Wamba,” he said.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the House resolution to Gov. Sule for his further necessary action.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga (APC – Awe North), the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the confirmation of the commissioner nominees which Honourable Abel Bala (PDP – Nasarawa Eggon West), the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion.

The House unanimously confirmed the commissioner nominees

It recalled that on Dec.9, 2021, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State submitted a list of 14 commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

Out of the 14, commissioners 3 are old ones which are those of Nasarawa, Toto and Awe (Aliyu Turaki).

There is also a Professor and a 28-year-old female Commissioner (a lawyer) the first of its kind in the state.